Cattle Gains Pushing to Tuesday

Live cattle futures are up 50 cents to $1 in the front months on Tuesday. Cash trade for Monday was mostly compiling showlists. Last week’s business was limited, as some cattle exchanged hands at $208 in the north, with $204 reported in the South.

Feeder cattle futures are trading with midday gains of $1.35 to $2.07. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.03 on April 11, with the average price at $287.16. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction had 3,693 head for sale, with feeder steers over 800 lbs and steer calves up $4-10 and below 800 lbs $20-25 higher. Heifers were up $10-20, with heifer calves $20-30 higher.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Tuesday morning, as the Chc/Sel narrowed to $18.62. Choice boxes were 94 cents lower at $334.69/cwt, with Select up 22 cents to $316.07. Monday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 112,000 head. That was 8,000 head above the previous Monday and down 7,791 head from the same Monday last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $204.625, up $0.675,

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $199.575, up $0.500,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $196.800, up $0.975,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $289.425, up $1.375

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $282.500, up $1.550

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $288.225, up $2.075

