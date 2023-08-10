Cattle Futures Trading Higher at Midday

The cattle market is working triple digits stronger with gains of as much as $1.42. The October contract has slipped ~40 cents from the earlier session high, but is still back to a net gain for the week’s move here. Midday feeder cattle futures are $1.30 to $1.67 in the black. Thursday’s FCE auction made no sales on $176-$178 bids and $177-$180 asks. Cash trade activity remains quiet this week, outside of Northern dressed business from $295 to $303. The 8/7 CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 82 cents to $245.02.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 14,843 MT of beef was sold during the week that ended 8/3. That was a 19% increase for the week and was slightly above the same week last year. Beef commitments reached 634,763 MT for the year through 8/3, compared to 790k MT at the same time last year.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed this morning, with Choice 4 cents weaker and Select up by 6 cents. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 369k head for the week through Wednesday. That is 2,000 lighter than last week’s pace and trails the same week last year by 1,000 head.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $181.375, up $0.800,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $182.950, up $1.250,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $186.825, up $1.325,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.800, from $179.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $248.625, up $1.475

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $252.150, up $1.525

