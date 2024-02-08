Cattle Futures Traders Get Export Sales and WASDE Data today

Front month fat cattle prices were 77c to $1.27 weaker on Wednesday, with Feb at $182.22. CME has no deliveries listed through Wednesday with the oldest dated long at 4/18/23. There were no cash trades through Tuesday, from the $176-$179 sales last week. Feeder cattle futures closed 42 cents to 55 cents lower on the day, though March was down by $1.12. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 2/5 was a dime stronger at $239.58.

December beef shipments were listed at 252.3 million lbs according to Census data. That was a 4-month high and 10% above November but was a 5.3% decrease from Dec ’22 and an 8-yr low for that month.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices firmed up by 91 cents in Choice and 82 cents in Select on Wednesday. USDA cited the FI cattle slaughter for the week through Wednesday at 376k head. That is down from 379k head last week, though is 8.7k head more than the same week last year.

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $182.225, down $0.775,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $184.800, down $1.275,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $182.200, down $0.925,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $245.550, down $1.125

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.200, down $0.500

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.