Cattle Futures Red through Wednesday

Midday cattle futures are trading 25 to 72 cents weaker so far. Feeders are also down by as much as $1.12 at midday. USDA had light $183 cash sales confirmed for the WCB on Tuesday, though this week’s cash trade remains mostly unestablished - from $183-$184 last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 62 cents $246.38 for 3/1.

Tuesday’s afternoon Wholesale Boxed Beef quotes weakened by $1.51 in Choice and by 30 cents in Select. The rib primals were shown at $456.32 and at $436.73 respectively. rices were mixed again, though with Choice backing off by $1.14 cwt. and Select 28 cents firmer. USDA reported FI cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 122,000 head. That set the week’s pace at 238k compared to 247k last week and 251k vs the same week last year.

April 24 Cattle are at $187.425, down $0.575,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $183.425, down $0.100,

Aug 24 Cattle are at $182.575, down $0.200,

Cash Cattle Index was $181.840, from $183.00 last week

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $251.475, down $0.825

April 24 Feeder Cattle are at $256.425, down $0.750

