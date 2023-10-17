Cattle Futures Recovering on Tuesday

Midday futures are back up by 47 to 80 cents so far across the front months. CME had no deliveries against the October contract, though the oldest dated long is now listed as 3/13/23. Feeders are working through midday with $0.02 to $1.60 gains. USDA had cash trade last week mostly near $183 in the South and near $185 in the North. The CME Feeder Cattle Index on 10/13 was $248.26, down by $1.85.

Boxed Beef prices from the Tuesday morning update were 47c higher in Choice and 74c higher in Select. USDA estimated cattle slaughter at 124k head on Monday, down from 125k during last week and the same Monday last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $185.900, up $0.700,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $187.350, up $0.800,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $191.325, up $0.675,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $248.350, up $0.025

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $250.775, up $0.850

