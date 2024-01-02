Cattle Futures Rally Out of Weekend

Fat cattle ended the session with $1.15 to $3.42 gains as the Feb contract was 68 cents off the high for the close. Feeder cattle futures were up by over $3 across the front months, as the March contract led the way with a 1.5% gain. USDA confirmed 13.4k head of cash cattle trades for Thursday, with the bulk near $172 (up $1-$2 for the week). The CME Feeder Cattle Index for was $1.73 weaker for 12/28 to $215.98.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were dropped on Monday, with a $5.37 drop in Choice and a $1.47 loss for Select. The FI cattle slaughter was 126k head for Monday, compared to 100k head from last week.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $173.675, up $2.475,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $171.925, up $3.425,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $174.500, up $2.250,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $225.425, up $3.125

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $226.450, up $3.350

