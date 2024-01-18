News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Futures Rally ahead of FAS and NASS Data

January 18, 2024 — 07:54 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Fat cattle futures closed Thursday with $1.30 to $2 gains in pre-report positioning. The weekly FAS Export Sales will be released before the open, and the monthly NASS Cattle on Feed will come out after the close tomorrow. Feb cattle were within 30c of recovering 38% of their Sep-Dec drop. USDA confirmed some minimal $172 WCB cash sales on Thursday. Cash trade was light last week too, with some sales near $172-$173. 

Feeders cattle also rallied on Thursday with $2.35 to $2.77 gains of as much as 1.2%. that led the March contract to the 38.2% retracement of the fall board collapse. The 1/17 CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up by $1.42 to $227.29. 

The Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were quoted mixed in the PM report tightening the Chc/Sel spread to $12.53. Choice was down by $2.16 and Select was 74 cents stronger. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for the week through Thursday as 462k head, down from 494k head during the same week last year.  

 

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $174.825, up $1.725,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $177.650, up $2.025,

Jun 24 Cattle  closed at $174.525, up $1.725,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $230.925, up $2.500

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $232.550, up $2.775

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.