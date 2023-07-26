Cattle Futures Pulled Lower to Start the Week

Tuesday trading left fat cattle $0.45 to $1.20 weaker. The deferred contracts felt the most pressure with the triple digit losses. Tuesday’s FCE auction had 1,805 head listed with no cash cattle sales between $179 bids and $180-$183 asks. Feeder cattle were also off their lows at the close, rallying ~$1 to end 2 to 27 cents in the red for the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 31 cents weaker to $241.62 on 7/24.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Tuesday afternoon, as Choice was up by 6 cents and Select was 56 cents higher. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 125k head. After a -4k head revision to Monday, that set the week’s pace at 247k head. That matches last week, and is 1,000 ahead of the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $178.300, down $0.450,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $179.600, down $0.700,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $183.300, down $1.025,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $243.225, down $0.025

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.350, down $0.275

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $248.400, down $0.275

