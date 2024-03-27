Cattle Futures Plunge

Live cattle futures were $3.10 to $3.55 lower across the front months on Tuesday. The June contract bumped against the 100-day moving average for the session low – which was the weakest print since late January. Feeders also fell by as much as 2.13% across the front months with $5 losses. USDA had no cash activity for the week through Tuesday, last week’s cash trade was mostly near $188 in the South and mostly near $190 in the North. Those prices are now well above April futures. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 3/25 was 7 cents weaker to $251.63.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Tuesday with Choice 20 cents stronger to $311.09, while Select was $1.70 weaker to $300.26. Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter was 125k head, for a weekly total of 243k head. That compares to 242k head last week and 250k head for the same week last year.

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $183.100, down $3.100,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $178.375, down $3.225,

Aug 24 Cattle closed at $176.425, down $3.550,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.725, down $1.725

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $245.450, down $5.000

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.