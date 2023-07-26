Cattle Futures Firming Up

The front month cattle futures market is trading back higher through Wednesday’s midday, with gains of as much as 62 cents. The August contract is still at a net $1.22 loss for the week’s move. Central Stockyards’ midweek FCE auction had 1,805 head listed, but the only sales reported were two 35 hd pens of Holstein steers for $172. The other cattle went unsold between $178 bids and $180-181 asks. Feeders are up by $0.82 to $1.32 on the board through midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 31 cents weaker to $241.62 on 7/24.

NASS Cold Storage data showed beef stocks were down 3.2% from May with 411.9m lbs 6/30. That remains 20% tighter than last year.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Wednesday morning as Choice fell 37 cents and Select was $2.95 stronger. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 125k head. After a -4k head revision to Monday, that set the week’s pace at 247k head. That matches last week, and is 1,000 ahead of the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $178.725, up $0.425,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $180.125, up $0.525,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $183.750, up $0.450,

Cash Cattle Index was $180.000, from $178.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $244.075, up $0.850

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $247.550, up $1.200

