Cattle Futures Falling Triple Digits

Both the fats and the feeders are down by 1% in a midweek cattle market selloff. Front month fat cattle are $0.97 to $2.05 weaker. There remain no deliveries agains the Feb contract. Feeders are dropping by as much as $3.92 across the front months. Cash trade last week hovered around the $180-183 range, with most exchanging hands around $182. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 81 cents on February 12 to $246.87.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the midweek AM report as Choice was 18 cents stronger to a $1.18 weaker Select quote. The Chc/Sel spread widened back to $8.33. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 125,000 head for Tuesday, which brought the week-to-date total to 240,000 head. That is down 10,000 head from last week and was 8,835 head behind the same week last year.

Feb 24 Cattle are at $182.700, down $1.050,

April 24 Cattle are at $183.375, down $1.725,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $180.675, down $1.875,

Cash Cattle Index was $182.000, from $178.74 last week

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $244.700, down $3.300

April 24 Feeder Cattle are at $248.250, down $3.500

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.