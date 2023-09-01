News & Insights

Cattle Futures Fading into Labor Day Weekend

September 01, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

So far through Friday, the fat cattle futures market is 70 to 97 cents in the red. The October contract has gotten to within a dime of the August expiration quote. Confirmed cash trade ranged $178-$179 in the South on Thursday and $182 in the North. Feeder cattle futures are working triple digits lower with Sep down by $2.12. The 8/29 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 3 cents stronger to $249.15. 

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices increased in the AM report by $1.61 in Choice and by $1.44 in Select. The FI cattle slaughter was 499k head for the week through Thursday. That is up from 488k head LW and up from 502k head during the same week last year. 

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $180.025, down $0.800,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $183.925, down $0.875,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $188.125, down $0.725,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $251.275, down $2.000

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $254.350, down $1.675

