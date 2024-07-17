Cattle Futures Encouraged by Southern Cash Trade

News & Insights

Live cattle futures are extending their Tuesday gains into Wednesday, pulled higher by cash prices that are well above the board values. LC futures are currently up $.15 to $1.00 or so. This week’s early cash market activity has been limited.  Some southern cattle have traded at $187 to $188 today, about steady with last week. Feeder cattle futures are lower despite the firm tone in the fats and a lackluster corn market, down 42 to 72 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 51 cents on July 15 at $261.37. 

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday morning report, with Choice boxes down another $1.18 to $318.08/cwt, and Select product $1.76 lower at $299.83. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI slaughter at 121,000 head, taking the weekly total to 239,000. That 7,000 head over last week but was 7,774 head below the same week last year.

Aug 24 Live Cattle  are at $183.900, up $1.225,

Oct 24 Live Cattle  are at $185.350, up $0.825,

Dec 24 Live Cattle  are at $186.875, up $0.425,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $258.200, down $0.425

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $259.225, down $0.300

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $259.225, down $0.025

