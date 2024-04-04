News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Futures Close Higher on Thursday Bounce

April 04, 2024 — 10:01 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Fat cattle futures were 25 cents to $1.05 higher across the front months. April gapped higher at the open and traded from +13 to +92 cents for the day. Nearby feeders were $1.30 to $2 stronger on the day. USDA reported cash trade near $187 for Thursday citing the week’s bulk near $186-$187. The CME Feeder Cattle index for 43 was $2.17 stronger to $249.90. 

Weekly Export Sales data indicated 18,682 MT of beef sold in the week that ended on 3/28, an 8-week high. Shipments were tallied at 13,344 MT

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were $4.15 weaker in Choice on Thursday and were 87 cents lower in Choice. USDA’s FI cattle slaughter estimate for the week through Thursday was 474,000 head, compared to 483k head last week and 492k head during the same week last year. 

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $181.475, up $0.550,

Jun 24 Cattle  closed at $175.850, up $0.250,

Aug 24 Cattle  closed at $173.325, up $0.625,

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $242.700, up $1.750

May 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $243.875, up $1.300

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.