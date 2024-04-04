Cattle Futures Close Higher on Thursday Bounce

Fat cattle futures were 25 cents to $1.05 higher across the front months. April gapped higher at the open and traded from +13 to +92 cents for the day. Nearby feeders were $1.30 to $2 stronger on the day. USDA reported cash trade near $187 for Thursday citing the week’s bulk near $186-$187. The CME Feeder Cattle index for 43 was $2.17 stronger to $249.90.

Weekly Export Sales data indicated 18,682 MT of beef sold in the week that ended on 3/28, an 8-week high. Shipments were tallied at 13,344 MT

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were $4.15 weaker in Choice on Thursday and were 87 cents lower in Choice. USDA’s FI cattle slaughter estimate for the week through Thursday was 474,000 head, compared to 483k head last week and 492k head during the same week last year.

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $181.475, up $0.550,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $175.850, up $0.250,

Aug 24 Cattle closed at $173.325, up $0.625,

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $242.700, up $1.750

May 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $243.875, up $1.300

