Cattle Following Grains Lower

In a broadly weak Monday for ag, live cattle futures are down by 47 to 92 cents through midday. The feeders are giving back a full percentage so far with triple digit losses of as much as $3.15. USDA reported cash trade on Friday near $182-$183 in the South. The Northern cash market was mostly steady near $185 for the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index from 9/12 was up another 28 cents to $251.16.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were stronger on Monday morning, with Choice quoted 82 cents higher and Select up by $1.47. USDA estimated last week’s cattle slaughter under federal inspection at 502k head.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $186.475, down $0.450,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $191.000, down $0.825,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $195.875, down $0.450,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $254.825, down $2.550

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $261.550, down $2.925

