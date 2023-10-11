Cattle Firming Up on Wednesday

Midweek cattle futures are trading mixed but mostly higher at midday. Front month fats are 7 to 67 cents in the black, with 5 to 37 cent losses in the deferred contracts. USDA showed limited cash action on Monday or Tuesday, with some $182 deals in the South and $290 sales in the NE dressed market. CME had the oldest dated October contract long holding the position since May 2022.

Feeder cattle are trading lower with a $1.07 loss in the March contract. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 10/09 was $250.26, back up by 53 cents.

USDA had Boxed Beef prices at weaker this morning, with a $2.29 drop for Choice and a 35c drop in Select. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter at 128k head for a 253k week-to-date total. That is up 3k for the week, but 2k head lighter than the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $182.625, up $0.050,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $184.625, down $0.375,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $188.800, down $0.525,

Cash Cattle Index was $183.000, from $182.00 last week

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $247.325, down $0.625

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $248.950, down $1.400

