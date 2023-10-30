Cattle Firm Up ahead of Oct Expiry

Live cattle firmed after the slide from the recent highs, but Dec left the gap open from last Monday. The board settled $0.82 to $1.02 in the black on Monday, with a 12c gain for October ahead of tomorrow’s expiration. The feeder cattle futures market also firmed up, closing the first trade day of the week with $0.52 to $1.17 gains. Cash trade last week was mainly $185-186. The 10/26 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $239.73, another 89 cents weaker.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were stronger Monday to widen the spread as Choice was up by $1.71 and Select increased 77 cents. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 125k head for Monday. That matched last week and was 1,000 head below the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $184.125, up $0.125,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $183.250, up $1.025,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $183.975, up $1.025,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $237.675, up $0.775

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $236.875, up $1.175

