Cattle Finish Red on Tuesday

The front month cattle futures market ended the Tuesday session near the lows on 52 to 82 cent losses. The October contract was up by over $1 at the high for the day. The feeders settled down by $0.40 to $1.60. The week’s cash trade was mostly unestablished on Monday. USDA reported cash cattle trade on Friday near $182-$183 in the South. The Northern cash market was mostly steady near $185 for the week. The 9/18 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 12 cents stronger to $252.87. The OKC feeder auction saw sales mostly $2-5 higher.

USDA’s AM Wholesale Boxed Beef Report showed Choice was $302.12 after a $3.20 drop and Select was $281.78 after a $1.63 decrease. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter at 127k head for a WTD total of 248k head. That is down 3k from last week’s pace and compares to 255k head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $185.675, down $0.650,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $190.475, down $0.525,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $194.925, down $0.825,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $253.500, down $0.750

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $259.350, down $1.600

