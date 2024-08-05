Cattle Feeling Pressure from Collapse in Equities

News & Insights

August 05, 2024

Live cattle futures are continuing the descent on Monday, following losses from late last week. Contracts are down another $1.50 to $3.80, amid losses in the stock market and a weaker economic outlook. Cash trade rounded out last week with $188 sales in south and $194-196 in the North, $2 lower on the week.

Feeder cattle futures are trading with $4.60 top $6.75 losses so far on the session, though they have pulled off the early lows.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 10 cents at $257.72 on August 1. Monday’s OKC Feeder Cattle auction has an estimated 4,000 head sold, below the 4,661 from last week and 6,192 head from last year. Demand has thus far been listed as moderate.

CFTC data from Friday afternoon showed spec traders adding 13,837 contracts to their net long position as of 75,713 contracts as of Tuesday. In Feeder cattle, money managers were cutting 1,075 contracts from their net long to 2,210 contracts by July 30.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef were reported higher in the Monday morning report. Choice boxes were up $4.64 at $318.41, with Select products $3.24 higher @ $300.41. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $18.00.  USDA estimated last week’s FI slaughter at 593,000 head. That is down 7,000 head from last week and 22,321 head below the same week a year ago. 

Aug 24 Live Cattle  are at $182.600, down $1.500,

Oct 24 Live Cattle  are at $179.550, down $2.525,

Dec 24 Live Cattle  are at $179.000, down $3.200,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $245.000, down $4.650

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $242.250, down $5.900

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $240.300, down $6.275

