Cattle Falls on Wednesday with Beef Weakness

Live cattle futures posted Wednesday losses of 90 cents to $1.57 across the board. Cash trade saw some action on Wednesday, with trade anywhere from $189-190. Feeder cattle futures were down $1.10 to $2.65 on Wednesday, with October up 92 cents ahead of Thursday’s expiration. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 57 cents at $250.06 on October 29.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday afternoon report. Choice boxes were down $1.17 to $319.44/cwt, with Select 64 cents lower @ $289.32. The Chc/Sel spread narrowed to $30.12. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 124,000 head, with the weekly total at 369,000. That is 2,000 head above the previous week but down 4,972 head from the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $188.400, down $0.900,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $186.425, down $1.525,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $187.050, down $1.575,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.950, up $0.925,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $245.500, down $1.100,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $241.975, down $2.050,

