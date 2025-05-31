Stocks

Cattle Falls Weaker to Close Out May

May 31, 2025 — 12:13 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures saw some mixed trade, with contracts 50 to 75 cents lower in the front months. June was down just 32 cents this week. Cash trade showed sales at $221-223 in the South this week, with business at $234-237 in the North. Feeder cattle futures fell back $1.07 to 1.20 in the nearbys on Friday, with August down $1.55 this week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.55 on May 29 with an average price of $299.30.

USDA Export Sales data showed 14,695 MT of beef sold in the week of May 22, a 6-week high. Japan was the largest buyer of 4,200 MT, with 3,100 MT to South Korea. Export Shipments were back down to 12,644 MT. Japan and South Korea were the top buyers of 4,000 MT each.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report showed spec traders in live cattle futures and options cutting back 1,271 contracts from their net long position to 131,293 contracts as of last Tuesday. In feeder cattle futures and options, managed money trimmed 714 contracts from their large net long position to 33,258 contracts by May 27th.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was higher on Friday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread at $9.69. Choice boxes were up 25 cents at $366.34, while Select was quoted $3.01 higher at $356.65/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for this week was 477,000 head. That is down 61,910 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle  closed at $215.475, down $0.050,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $209.350, down $0.725,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $207.400, down $0.750,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $298.825, down $1.100,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $297.700, down $1.150,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $295.700, down $1.075,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.