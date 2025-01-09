Stocks

Cattle Falling on Wednesday

January 09, 2025 — 12:44 am EST

Live cattle futures are retreating at midday, with contracts down $1 to $2.15 on the day. Cash trade has yet to be reported this week. This morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,108 head offered, with bids of $190-195. Feeder cattle futures are down $3 to $3.52 on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $3.66 from the day prior at $272.29 on January 6.  

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread tightening to $20.98. Choice boxes were down $1.59 at $327.38/cwt and Select 97 cents higher @ $306.40. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 126,000 head, taking the weekly total to 235,000 head. That is down 10,000 head from last week but up 46,329 head from the same week last year.  

Feb 25 Live Cattle  are at $194.250, down $1.325,

Apr 25 Live Cattle  are at $196.100, down $1.675,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  are at $190.625, down $2.150,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $265.275, down $3.125

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $264.400, down $3.525

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $265.475, down $3.000

