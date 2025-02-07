Cattle Falling on Thursday

Live cattle futures are posting Thursday losses of $3 to $4.65 so far at midday. Cash trade has trickled in at $208 in the North so far, down $2-4 from last week. Southern sales are coming in at $205-206, down $2-3 from the week prior. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed sales on 711 of the 1,422 head offered, at $206 live and $208-208.50 using the BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle futures are $5.50 to $6.05 lower on the Thursday session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 42 cents from the day prior at $279.03 on February 4.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed a total of 24,907 MT in the week ending on January 30, a calendar year high. That was a 23.51% increase from last week and the largest sales total since last August. South Korea was the buyer of 3,900 MT, with 3,300 MT sold to Japan. Export shipments totaled 19,845 MT, back down 7.65% from last week but still up 23.34% from the same week last year. The top destination was South Korea of 5,700 MT, with 5,000 MT headed to Japan.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread @ $8.81. Choice boxes were down another $1.89 to $323.45/cwt, with Select 31 cents higher at $314.65. USDA estimated the Wednesday federally inspected cattle slaughter at 121,000 head, with the week to date total at 358,000 head. That was 4,000 head below last week and down 16,717 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $200.550, down $3.050,

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $196.650, down $4.650,

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $191.875, down $4.025,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $264.675, down $6.050

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $264.525, down $5.950

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $263.300, down $5.500

