Cattle Falling on Thursday

Live cattle futures are trading 30 cents to $1.10 lower so far on Thursday. Cash trade has yet to kick off this week, with sales of $185-187 in the South and with northern trade at $193 last week. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange showed no sales on the 944 head listed in Thursday’s online auction, similar to Wednesday, as bids were reported at $185 live and $186-187 using their BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle futures are showing 65 cent to $1.50 losses on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $0.23 at $245.32 on August 13.

Beef export sales totaled 28,122 MT, a calendar year high for sales. Actual shipments totaled a 16-week low of 14,114 MT.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef were higher in the Thursday AM report. Choice boxes were up $2.09 at $316.97 with Select product 83 cents higher @ $301.33. The Chc/Select spread was thus widened to $15.64. USDA estimated Wednesday FI slaughter at 122,000 head, taking the weekly total to 356,000 head. That is down 7,000 head from the previous week and 10,991 head below the same week last year.

Aug 24 Live Cattle are at $184.300, down $0.300,

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $181.075, down $1.050,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $180.975, down $0.625,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $247.025, down $0.875

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $243.700, down $0.650

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $240.875, down $1.225

