Cattle Falling on Tariff News

Live cattle futures are in the red at Thursday’s midday as traders take risk off the table. Contracts are down $2.10 to $3.05 in the nearbys. Cash action has been slow this week with bids across the country of 208 in the South and $212 in the North. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed no sales 614 head listed, with bids of $205-207. Feeder cattle futures are down $3.85 to $4.65 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 25 cents on April 31, with the average price at $291.27.

The “Liberation Day” tariffs from Wednesday came with Mexico and Canada left off the list and a status quo on the exemption for all USMCA compliant goods remaining in place. Reciprocal tariffs were put in place on Japan at 24%, South Korea at 25% and China at 34% (54% including the initial set of tariffs from earlier this year). On the countries we import from, Australia and Brazilian tariffs were set at the baseline of 10%. They go into effect on April 9.

Export Sales data showed just 9,261 MT in beef sales for the week ending on March 27, back above last week. South Korea was the buyer of 3,400 MT, with Japan in for 2,600 MT. Shipments were tallied at 14,878 MT. The largest destination was south Korea of 5,200.wtih 3,300 MT headed to Japan.

Census trade data from this morning converted to a carcass basis showed 227.4 million lbs of beef exported in February. That is down 6.9% from last year and 1.2% below the January total.

The Thursday morning National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA was mixed, as the Chc/Sel widened out to $21.52. Choice boxes were back up 43 cents at $340.33/cwt, with Select 2 cents lower to $318.81. Wednesday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 124,000 head by USDA, taking the weekly total to 351,000 head. That was 15,000 head below the previous week and down 1,505 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $208.275, down $2.100,

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $204.625, down $2.775,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $200.875, down $3.050,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $285.025, down $3.850

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $283.275, down $4.650

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $289.375, down $4.325

