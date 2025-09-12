Cattle Falling Lower at Midday on Friday

Live cattle futures are resuming some selling, with contracts $1.35 to $1.75 in the red. Cash activity so far this week has been $238-240 in the North, down $2-5 from last week, with Southern deals at $240. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $240 sales on 81 of the 1,516 head offered. Feeder cattle futures are trading with contracts $2.85 to $4.75 lower at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.99 at $363.48 on September 10.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were again lower in the Friday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $22.22. Choice boxes were down 30 cents at $400.48, while Select was another $1.68 lower to $378.27. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was estimated 117,000 head, with the weekly total at 459,000. That was 27,056 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $230.525, down $1.750,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $232.475, down $1.650,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $233.900, down $1.350,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $352.375, down $2.850

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $348.200, down $4.150

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $345.725, down $4.750

