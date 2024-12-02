Cattle Falling to Kick Off the Week

Live cattle futures are trading with 32 to 92 cent losses across most contracts at Monday’s midday. Cash trade was reported last week with $188-190 sales in the South and $190-192 in the North.
Feeder cattle are posting losses of $2.15 to $2.30. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 74 cents at $255.20 on November 27. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction showed an estimated 10,000 head listed in today’s sale, which is up from last week but down from the same week last year. Early demand has been noted as good, with early sales listed as higher.
USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Monday AM report. Choice boxes were up $1.33 to $311.85/cwt, with Select $2.46 higher @ $276.76. The Chc/Sel spread narrowed to $35.09. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 528,000 head through Saturday.
Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $187.650, down $0.325,
Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $187.700, down $0.925,
Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $189.975, down $0.800,
Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $257.325, down $2.150
Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $256.350, down $2.275
Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $257.400, down $2.225
