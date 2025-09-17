Stocks

Cattle Falling as the Beef Pressure Continues

September 17, 2025 — 05:17 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are down $2.30 to 2.80 across the front months at midday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week. A few Southern bids are being reported at $23 so far on Wednesday. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards saw no sales on the 1,250 head offered, with bids at $230-235.  Feeder cattle futures are down $3.60 to $5.30 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 52 cents at $361.63 on September 15. 

USDA will release their Cattle on Feed report on Friday, with August Placements seen down 9% and markets expected to be 12.8% below last year. September 1 on feed data is estimated down 0.9% vs. 2024.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices are falling again on Wednesday, lower again in the Wednesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $18.84. Choice boxes were down $4.89 at $387.73, while Select was $4.28 lower to $368.89. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 121,000 head, with the weekly total at 231,000 head. That was 7,000 head above last week, but 16,107 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $231.125, down $2.325,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $232.575, down $2.575,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $234.225, down $2.775,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $354.725, down $3.600

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $349.075, down $5.225

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $344.300, down $5.100

