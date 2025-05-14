Cattle Falling After Early Gains

Live cattle futures are trading with midday weakness of a tick to 30 cents. Cash trade has yet to kick off this week, with some Southern asks at $224-225. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange Online auction from Central Stockyards saw no sales on the 1,304 head listed, with bids at $216. Feeder cattle futures are posting 87 cent to $1.27 losses at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.37 on May 12, with the average price at $302.40.

The Wednesday morning National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices was lower, with the Chc/Sel spread at $15.33. Choice boxes were down 54 cents $349.56, while Select was quoted 24 cents lower at $334.23 per hundred pounds. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 121,000 head, with a weekly total at 220,000 head. That is down 10,000 head from the week prior, and down 18,681 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $216.025, down $0.300,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $211.575, down $0.050,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $208.425, down $0.025,

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $301.550, down $1.275

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $304.975, down $1.025

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $304.175, down $0.875

