Cattle Fall on Tuesday, as Early Cash Trade Comes in Weaker

Live cattle futures were back to sell mode, as the longs were back to taking money off the table on Tuesday. Contracts were down $1.50 to $2.20 at the close. There were no deliveries issued again on Tuesday for February live cattle. Cash trade has started to creep in at $203 in the South so far this week, which is down $3 from the previous week. Sales were $206 in the South last week and $208 in the North.

Feeder cattle futures were also faced with some pressure, as contracts were down $2.50 to $3.12 at Tuesday’s final bell. CME’s Feeder Cattle Index was reported at $275.85 on February 10, up 9 cents from the day prior.

The WASDE from this morning showed a 775 million lb hike for 2025 beef production at 26.565 billion lbs. That was mainly focused in the second half of the year, with quarter 2 up just 15 million lbs. Quarter 3 production was up 215 million lbs from last month’s estimate, with quarter 4 up 545 million lbs.

USDA’s National Boxed Beef report showed beef prices lower Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening @ $10.25. Choice boxes were down $1.04 to $322.46/cwt, with Select $1.71 lower at $312.21. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 122,000 head on Tuesday by the USDA. The week to date total is 217,000 head, 20,000 head below last week and down 21,941 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $199.675, down $2.200,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $196.000, down $2.125,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $191.375, down $1.825,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $264.775, down $3.125,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $264.975, down $2.800,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $263.675, down $2.650,

