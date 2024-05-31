Cattle Fall into Month-End

Live cattle were down $1 to $1.50 on Friday, the end of the month provided some selling opportunities. June was up $6.57 during May. Cash action this week saw the North reported at $190, down $2 on the week. The South traded hands at $186, a $1 pullback. Feeders were down $2.47 to $2.67 at the close of the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.04 on May 30 to $248.24.

Beef Export Sales were reported at 15,700 MT, a sharp drop of 27% from the previous week. Export shipments were tallied at 16,100 MT, a 7% decline from the week prior’s calendar year high.

CFTC data showed spec funds increasing their net long in live cattle futures and options by another 12,076 contracts as of May 28 to 58,556 contracts.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower on Friday afternoon. Choice boxes were down 84 cents at $313.20, with Select 81 cents lower to $301.71. The Chc/Sel spread has widened to $11.50. USDA estimated Friday’s FI cattle slaughter at 122,000 head, with the WTD total at 540,000 through Saturday. That is well below last week due to the holiday and down 28,423 head from the same week last year.

Jun 24 Live Cattle closed at $181.550, down $1.000,

Aug 24 Live Cattle closed at $178.450, down $1.325,

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $180.800, down $1.325,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $256.400, down $2.675,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $258.125, down $2.550,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $258.975, down $2.475,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

