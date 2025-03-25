News & Insights

Cattle Fall on Monday

March 25, 2025 — 03:50 pm EDT

Live cattle futures fell lower into Monday’s close, failing to hold the early strength and settling down 30 cents to $1.05 on the day. Preliminary open interest was up 3,328 contracts on Monday. Cash trade was on the move late last week, up $7-8 to $210 in the South and $212-216 in the North. 

Feeder cattle futures were mixed, with contracts anywhere from up 27 cents to 25 lower in the nearbys on Monday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 79 cents on March 21, with the average price at $286.99. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 6,500 head for sale, even with the same week last year. Sales were $4-8 higher for steers, with heifers up $3 to $12.

The Monday afternoon National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA was back higher, as the Chc/Sel narrowed to at $13.52. Choice boxes were up $1.65 to $327.10/cwt, with Select $3.96 higher at $313.58. Monday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 119,000 head by USDA. That is 5,000 head above the previous Monday and up 1,826 head from the same Monday last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle  closed at $205.900, down $1.050,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  closed at $202.150, down $0.625,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $199.050, down $0.300,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $286.600, up $0.125,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $285.250, up $0.275,

May 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $284.850, down $0.250,

