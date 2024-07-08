Cattle Fall on Monday

Live cattle fell to start Monday as money flow was exiting the commodities, with contracts down 85 cents to $2.07. Cash action was light last week with steady sales of $190 reported in the South and $198 in the north. Feeder cattle ignored the collapse in the corn market and followed the fats, as contracts were down $1.50 to $2.32. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $3.21 higher on July 5 at $258.29. Monday’s OKC feeder action showed 4,100 head sold, with demand noted as good, but steers and heifer prices action listed as steady.

This afternoon’s Commitment of Traders report showed managed money in live cattle futures and options as adding 7,563 contracts to their net long at 63,423 contracts by Tuesday.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up 4 cents to $330.47/cwt, with Select $0.34 lower at $304.72. The Chc/Select spread widened 38 cents to $25.75. USDA estimated Monday’s FI slaughter at 115,000 head. That matched last Monday and was 7,120 head below the same Monday last year.

Aug 24 Live Cattle closed at $184.350, down $2.075,

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $185.300, down $1.875,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $187.250, down $1.525,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $259.175, down $2.300,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $260.625, down $1.600,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $260.725, down $1.500,

