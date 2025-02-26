Cattle Fall Back into the Wednesday Close

Live cattle futures closed with Wednesday losses of 67 cents to $1.10. Early cash sales were reported on light trade in the south at $197. The Wednesday morning Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw no sales on the 1,842 head offered, with bids of $198-199 using their BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle closed with contracts mixed, as March was up 15 cents and other contracts in the red. The CME’s Feeder Cattle Index was back down 71 cents on February 25, taking the index to $278.73.

Wednesday afternoon’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was lower according to the USDA, with the Chc/Sel spread back down to $9.66. Choice boxes were down $1.42 at $312.90/cwt, with Select 89 cents lower to $303.24. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 122,000, taking the weekly total to 339,000 head. That is 9,000 head above the previous week but still down 29,441 head from the same week last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $198.825, down $0.675,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $194.625, down $1.100,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $191.275, down $0.975,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $274.375, up $0.150,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $273.525, down $0.275,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $271.825, down $0.500,

