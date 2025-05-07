Cattle Fall Back Lower on Wednesday

Live cattle futures fell back on Wednesday, with contracts down 70 cents to $1.15. Cash action is off to an earlier start this week, with $218-220 sales reported in the South already, steady to $2 higher than last week. The weekly Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed a total of 675 head sold of the 1,350 offered in a range of $219-221. Feeder cattle futures saw losses of 55 cents to $1.25 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 37 cents on May 6, with the average price at $293.41.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher again on Wednesday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $12.15. Choice boxes were up $1.48 at $346.15, while Select was quoted $1.03 higher at $334.00 per hundred pounds. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 119,000 head, with the week to date total at 349,000 head. That is 4,000 head above the week prior but down 14,028 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $212.525, down $1.150,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $208.375, down $1.000,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $206.175, down $0.700,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $294.450, down $1.250,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $298.600, down $0.600,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $297.325, down $0.550,

