Cattle Fall Back Lower on Thursday

Live cattle futures fell lower on Thursday, as the bears got a head start to the week-end selling. Contracts were down $2.20 to $3 across the front months on Thursday. Cash trade has been light this week, with light dressed trade at $384-386 in the North, with live action at $243-245. Southern bids have been picked up at $233. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,188 head offered, with southern bids at $232. Feeder cattle futures closed with $5.175 to $5.60 losses across the front months on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.92 to $346.01 on August 13.

USDA Export Sales data showed a total of just 4,282 MT of beef sold in the week ending on August 7, a calendar year low. Japan was the buyer of 3,200 MT, with South Korea next up at 500 MT. Actual shipments were a 4-week low at 11,358 MT. The top destination was Japan at 3,900 MT, with 3,300 MT headed to South Korea.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $26.91. Choice boxes were up $3.30 at $393.79, while Select was $1.08 lower to $366.88. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Thursday was 113,000 head, with the week to date total at 446,000 head. That was down just 1,000 head from last week and 30,501 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $233.350, down $2.200,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $226.825, down $2.600,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $228.400, down $3.000,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $340.400, down $5.475,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $341.025, down $5.600,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $340.450, down $5.175,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.