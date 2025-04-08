Cattle Fall Again on Monday

Live cattle futures saw losses of $3.70 to $4.50 on Monday, as the weakness extends int a new week. There were no deliveries on first notice day for April live cattle. Last week’s cash trade was reported at $208 in the South last week, down $1-2 from last week. Northern sales were steady to down $1 to $212-213. Feeder cattle futures were down $1.60 to $3.60 in the nearby contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.95 on April 4, with the average price at $290. There are just 1,589 head sold on Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction, with price action down $5-10 for feeder steers and $15 lower for calves over 500 lbs. Heifers were down $12-15 and calves down $20-25.

President Trump has responded to the Chinese retaliatory 34% tariff with an additional 50% on Chinese goods if they don’t take back the issued 34%. He gave them a deadline of Tuesday, April 8 to withdraw the tariffs. One of the other retaliatory concerns has been the tariffs issued on Japan. On Monday afternoon, President Trump directed Treasury Secretary Bessent and USTR Greer to open negotiations with Japan.

Commodity Bulletin:

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was higher on Monday afternoon, as the Chc/Sel narrowed to $20.20. Choice boxes were up $1.05 at $339.50/cwt, with Select $2.12 higher to $319.30. Monday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 108,000 head. That was 4,000 head above the previous Monday and down 12,384 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $198.925, down $3.700,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $194.175, down $4.025,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $190.525, down $4.175,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $277.825, down $1.600,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $271.275, down $3.600,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $278.050, down $3.000,

