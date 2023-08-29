Cattle Fading with Midday Firmness

Both the fats and the feeders are firm at midday on Tuesday. Futures are mostly weaker after gains to start the week, but the mixed board is within 40 cents of UNCH for the fats and 47 cents of UNCH for the feeders. USDA had no cash trade to report for the week. Friday cash sales mainly near $178-$179 for TX, and Northern business near $185. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was another $2.24 stronger on 8/25 to cents on 8/23 to $245.14.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices weakened on Tuesday morning by $1.71 in Choice and $1.90 in Select. USDA estimated Monday’s slaughter at 125k head. That is up from 122k last week and from 123k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $181.100, up $0.400,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $181.500, down $0.050,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $185.725, up $0.075,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.725, up $0.475

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $254.000, down $0.275

