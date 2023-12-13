Cattle Fading on Wednesday

Front month cattle futures are trading 62 to 87 cents lower at midday. Feeders are trading $1.10 to $1.75 in the red. USDA again had limited cash activity on Tuesday, with limited $168 deals; but still not enough for a market test. Last week’s sales were mainly near $171. The CME Feeder Cattle Index weakened another $2.32 weaker to $216.05 for 12/11.

The morning Boxed Beef quotes were again mixed, though choice fell 40 cents and Select increased by 18 cents. USDA reported Tuesday FI cattle slaughter at 127k head, for 253,000 head for the week to date That is 2,000 more than last week and is 9,000 more than the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $167.425, down $0.275,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $167.800, down $0.800,

April 24 Cattle are at $171.450, down $0.950,

Cash Cattle Index was $170.740, from $170.62 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $217.750, down $1.500

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $218.075, down $1.525

