Cattle Fading Monday Gains

So far for the Tuesday session, live cattle futures are down $0.92 to $1.25. There were still no deliveries issued against the August contract, the oldest remaining long is 6/9/23. Front month feeder cattle are also fading, though the losses are firmer at $0.72 to $1.10. Last week’s business had cattle exchanging hands in the South at $178-179 and $185-188 in the North. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $1.19 stronger on 8/18 to $245.23.

USDA’s NASS had 11.03m head (-2.9%) of cattle in 1000+ head feedlots as of August 1. July placements were 1.618m head, or 8.3% lighter yr/yr, while the 1.727m head marketed in July was down 5.3% from 2022.

USDA’s Ag Attache estimates China will bring in 3.32 MMT of beef in 2024, down from two consecutive +3.5 MMT years. Domestic production is forecasted to make up the 200k MT deficit with 7.7 MMT expected. The Attache expects the total cattle her to grow 2.8m head to 108.2.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices saw strength in the AM report with a $1.64 increase for Choice and a $2.35 increase for Select. USDA estimates FI cattle slaughter at 122k head for Monday. That is up 3k head from last week and is 1k lighter than the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $177.900, down $1.075,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $178.525, down $1.350,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $183.150, down $1.150,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.96 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $246.000, down $0.775

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $249.450, down $0.875

