Cattle Fading Lower on Wednesday

Live cattle are down 85 cents to $1.50 on Wednesday as we get ready to round out month end later this week. Cash trade last week saw action at $187 in the south, with trade in the north mainly at $192, with some coming in at $193.50. The Central Stockyards online Fed Cattle Exchange auction saw sales of $188 on 114 head of TX, $191.50 on 40 head out of IA, and $300 in the beef on another 40 head out of IA on the 1,468 head offered. Feeders are again the leaders on Wednesday, this time to the downside with losses of $2.70 to $3.80. The CME Feeder Cattle index was down 21 cents on May 27 to $248.63.

Crop Progress data showed pasture ratings across the US at 48% gd/ex, down 1% from last week. That translates to a 326 on the Brugler500 index, down 5. A weighted score of beef cow states indicates some improvement, up 2 points to 344.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Wednesday morning. Choice boxes were up $1.71 at $313.83, with Select 89 cents higher to $302.54. The Chc/Sel spread is now at $11.29. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter at 123,000 head. That is up 1,000 head from last Tuesday and down 5,978 head from the same Tuesday last year.

Jun 24 Live Cattle are at $183.700, down $0.850,

Aug 24 Live Cattle are at $180.650, down $1.175,

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $183.050, down $1.350,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $261.000, down $3.600

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $262.675, down $3.025

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $263.475, down $2.775

