News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Fade Triple Digits on Monday

February 06, 2024 — 09:59 am EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Live cattle futures pulled back on Monday, with losses of as much as $1.40 per cwt.  Feeders also dropped by $1.85 to $2.05 on the day. USDA confirmed cash business from $173 to $178 last week, citing most action was ~$3 higher near $178. USDA cited good demand for the OKC feeder cattle auction, with 49% steers and 50% heifers along with 61% of the feeders listed as calves sub-600#s. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 31 cents higher to $239.48 for 2/2.  

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices firmed on Monday with a 40 cent increase for Choice and a 30 cent increase for Select. The Monday cattle slaughter was listed at 125k head while last week was also 125k head and the same week last year was 118.5k head.

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $179.725, down $0.825,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $182.350, down $1.400,

Jun 24 Cattle  closed at $180.475, down $1.300,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $242.750, down $2.050

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $248.250, down $1.950

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.