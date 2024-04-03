Cattle Fade through Wednesday

Live cattle futures ended the midweek session with 42 to 87 cent losses after Turnaround Tuesday buying. Futures now sit $4 to $6 in the red for the week’s move. Feeder cattle also faded on Wednesday with triple digit losses of as much as $2.55. USDA reported some cash sales near $186 to $187 on Wednesday, $1 to $3 weaker than last week. CME’s Feeder Cattle index was $0.54 weaker to $247.73 for 4/2.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker on Wednesday with Choice down by $2.86 and Select $2.07 lower. USDA’s FI cattle slaughter estimate for the week through Wednesday was 352k head, a 15k head lower pace than last week and down 17k head from the same week last year.

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $180.925, down $0.850,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $175.600, down $0.775,

Aug 24 Cattle closed at $172.700, down $0.425,

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $240.950, down $2.550

May 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $242.575, down $2.275

