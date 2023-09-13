Cattle Fade on Wednesday

Feeder cattle led the board lower on Wednesday with triple digit losses of as much as $2.20. October fat cattle were also down by triple digits, though the other nearbys settled $0.25 to $0.45 in the red. USDA reported some light cash trade in the WCB on Wednesday, mostly near $184. The 9/08 CME Feeder Cattle Index increased by $1.21 to $250.42.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed a 48 cent drop for Choice and a $3.41 increase for Select. That set the Chc/Sel spread back to $20.36/cwt. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 378k head for the week through Wednesday. That trails 384k head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $183.150, down $1.000,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $187.850, down $0.600,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $192.375, down $0.250,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $253.500, down $1.825

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $259.050, down $2.200

