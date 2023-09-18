News & Insights

Cattle Fade Last Week’s Highs

September 18, 2023 — 05:58 pm EDT

In a broadly weak Monday for ag the live cattle market ended with 57c to $1.17 losses across the front month futures. Feeders were weaker yet with triple digit losses of as much as $3.52. USDA reported cash trade on Friday near $182-$183 in the South. The Northern cash market was mostly steady near $185 for the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 64 cents weaker to $252.75 on 9/15.  

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Monday afternoon were shown 39 cents weaker in Choice but 29 cents higher in Select. That had the Chc/Sel spread at $21.91. USDA estimated 121k head for Monday’s FI cattle slaughter. That compares to 125k head both last week and the same week last year. 

 

Oct 23 Cattle  closed at $186.325, down $0.600,

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $191.000, down $0.825,

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $195.750, down $0.575,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $254.250, down $3.125

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $260.950, down $3.525

