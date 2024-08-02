News & Insights

Cattle Face Weaker Cash and Boxed Beef Action

Live cattle futures fell $2.20 to $3.47 on Thursday. Some light trade volume was reported on Thursday with $188 sales in south. Yesterday morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange saw sales on one lot of TX cattle for $191 using their BidTheGrid™ method, with live bids of 187 in TX. Feeder cattle futures were down $4.10 to $5.70 at the close.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 87 cents at $257.82 on July 31. 

Export Sales data showed beef totaling 17,710 MT in sales for 2024, a 10-week high. Actual export shipments were tallied at 16,209 MT, slightly below last week.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday PM report. Choice boxes were down $1.98 at $312.79, with Select products $2.70 lower @ $297.46. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $15.33.  USDA estimated Thursday’s FI slaughter at 114,000 head, taking the weekly total to 474,000 head. That is down 6,000 head from last week and 19,007 head below the same week a year ago. 

Aug 24 Live Cattle  closed at $184.800, down $2.325,

Oct 24 Live Cattle  closed at $183.725, down $2.950,

Dec 24 Live Cattle  closed at $184.600, down $3.275,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $253.150, down $4.100,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $251.800, down $5.300,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $250.875, down $5.275,

