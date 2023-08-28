Cattle Extending Upside

Following the gains into the weekend, fat cattle are up another 32 to 67 cents to start the new week of trading. USDA had Friday cash sales mainly near $178-$179 for TX, and Northern business near $185. Feeder cattle futures are up by triple digits so far for Monday. September is gaining $2.20. The CME Feeder Cattle Index increased 39 cents on 8/23 to $245.14.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Monday morning were $1.18 lower in Choice and 23 cents weaker in select. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 626k head for the week through Saturday. That is up 10k head from last week, but down 52k head from the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $181.050, up $0.375,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $181.850, up $0.675,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $185.575, up $0.450,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $249.750, up $2.125

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $253.375, up $2.175

