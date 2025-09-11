Stocks

Cattle Extending Recovery Higher at Midday

September 11, 2025 — 07:24 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are trading with $1 to $1.30 gains at Thursday’s midday. Cash activity so far this week has been $238-240 in the North, down $2-5 from last week. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,516 head offered, with bids of $233-237. Feeder cattle futures are pushing higher on Thursday, with $1.85 to $2.10 gains at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 39 cents at $365.47 on September 9.

Export Sales data showed 12,053 MT in beef sales during the week of September 4, a 3-week low. Shipments were a calendar year low at just 8,650 MT in that week.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $23.50. Choice boxes were up 31 cents at $405.95, while Select was $1.23 lower to $382.45. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated 118,000 head, with the weekly total at 342,000. That was well above last week due to the Monday holiday but 24,999 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $232.175, up $1.025,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $233.950, up $1.275,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $235.050, up $1.050,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $355.275, up $2.075

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $352.250, up $1.850

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $350.300, up $2.025

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.