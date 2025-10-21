Cattle Extending Rebound to Tuesday

Live cattle futures are trading with $1.82 to $2 gains at Tuesday’s midday. There were no new deliveries on Monday for October live cattle. Cash trade has been quiet this week, with last week settling in at $240-241 across the country. Feeder cattle futures are up 25 cents to $1.05 on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 36 cents at $376.15 on October 17. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had 6,298 head sold, with feeders down $5-15. Steer calves were steady with lighter weights up $10-20 and heifer calves down $5-15.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday morning report, widening the Chc/Sel spread at $19.83. Choice boxes were up $2.76 to $371.94, while Select was $1.35 lower at $352.11. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday week was estimated at 95,000 head. That is 11,000 head above last week but 24,716 shy of the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $243.850, up $2.000,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $245.475, up $1.825,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $246.350, up $1.825,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $373.200, up $0.250

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $373.600, up $0.925

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $370.225, up $1.050

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.