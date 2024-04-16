Cattle Extending Rally into Tuesday

Live cattle are posting an extension of Monday’s rally on Tuesday, with gains of $1.05 to $1.77. Cash action was quiet on Monday, with last week reported @ $182 in the South and Northern action at $293-295 in the beef and $184-185 live. Feeders are up $1.20 to $2.95 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle index was down a sharp $3.50 on April 12 to $241.07.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday morning report. Choice was back down $2.59 to $298.29, with Select up $1.31 to $292.65. That narrowed the Chc/Sel spread back down to $5.64. Monday’s USDA estimated cattle slaughter was pegged at 121,000. That is even with the previous Monday and down 1,057 head from the same Monday last year.

Apr 24 Live Cattle are at $181.350, up $1.050,

Jun 24 Live Cattle are at $175.525, up $1.700,

Aug 24 Live Cattle are at $172.900, up $1.775,

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle are at $240.600, up $1.050

May 24 Feeder Cattle are at $240.950, up $2.950

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $251.775, up $2.000

